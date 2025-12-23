'Now scrap it completely': Shropshire MP demands government go further after farm tax U-turn

The comments, from North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, have come after the government announced it would be watering down its controversial farm inheritance tax plans.

The proposals have been the subject of major criticism and protests from farmers since they were revealed.

Under the changes announced today the farm tax inheritance threshold will increase from £1 million to £2.5 million.

Mrs Morgan welcomed the move - but urged the government to go further.

She said: "This change is a hard-won improvement on the Government’s original family farm tax which should never have been threatened in the first place.

"I’ve been proud to stand alongside the farmers who have campaigned so tirelessly to achieve this – now the Government must go further and scrap this unfair tax in full.

"Shropshire’s economy and the nation’s food security depends on hardworking family farmers, many of whom are already struggling to make a living.

"The Government should be backing British farmers, not pushing them out of business with short-sighted tax raids.”