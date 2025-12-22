The conference will feature guest speaker Major Andy Butcher MBE who is the Senior Training Safety Officer at the Sennybridge Defence Training Camp.

Major Butcher will reflect on his 40-year career in the Grenadier Guards, spanning the Cold War through to Afghanistan and discuss how his experiences have led him to his current role on the Epynt range.

The meeting will begin at 7:30pm with beef rolls served from 7pm.

The conference will also include the County Chair’s report, a question-and-answer session and an update from NFU Cymru.

Rob Powell, Brecon & Radnor County Chair said: “I’d like to thank Andy Butcher MBE for agreeing to come and speak to us. I have no doubt that it will be a very interesting and insightful evening so please do come along and support.”