Welsh border arable contractor to sell tractors and machinery at December dispersal sale

Halls auctioneers is conducting the 50-lot sale for Frazer Moss, owner of Moss Contracting, Churchstoke on Saturday, December 6.

The sale begins at Montgomery Waters Yard site, Churchstoke and will be held live and on the MartEye online auction platform.

The well maintained tractors and machinery on offer include three, four wheel drive Massey Ferguson tractors as well as a range of arable machinery.

Halls auctioneer Henry Hyde, who is organising the auction, said: “All the tractors and machinery have worked hard but have been well maintained by Frazer who is well respected arable and fencing contractor.

“The quality lots on offer are likely to have appeal to all potential buyers.”

The tractors on offer are a 2020 Massey Ferguson 7726-S Dyna VT Next Edition with 4,010 hours, a 2019 Massey Ferguson 7718-S Dyna VT with 5,040 hours and a

2014 Massey Ferguson 7620 Dyna VT with 8,060 hours.

Other notable lots in the auction are a 2020 Takeuchi TB290-2 hydraulic excavator, a

2020 K-Two Duo 1200 K2D-12 single axle muck spreader, a 2014 JPM 20T twin axle dump trailer and a 2021 Kuhn 4m BTF 4000R combi drill with a 2021 HR4004 DR power harrow and TF1512 front tank and chute.

For more information about the auction, contact Henry on Tel: 07398 137343 or visit Halls’ website at https://www.hallsgb.com/auctions/farm-machinery-sales .