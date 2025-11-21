South Shropshire MP throws his support behind Farming Action Day

Stuart Anderson MP has thrown his support behind Farming Action Day, organised by the Conservative Party this Saturday (November 22).

A "Food and Farming Emergency" was declared by the Conservative Party in October after, the party says, government figures revealed that more than 6,000 farms have closed on Labour's watch.

As part of the national day of action, Mr Anderson has renewed his long-standing opposition to upcoming hikes in inheritance tax on local farmers and family businesses.

Last year's autumn Budget announced that Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) would both be halved from April 2026.

It means that farmers will face a 20 per cent inheritance tax bill on estates with business and agricultural assets that are worth more than £1 million.

Stuart Anderson on a farm in his constituency

The South Shropshire MP has also said that the changes would impact farmers' ability to pass their farms onto future generations, with the National Farmers' Union finding that the change would affect over one in four farms.

A poll conducted by the Country Land Business Association (CLA) has also found that eight in 10 farmers are worried that their business would not survive the next decade if the hikes are not scrapped.

With Shropshire being home to more than 3,000 farms, Mr Anderson said he has consistently opposed the hikes. He has also slammed the Government's decision to cut £100 million from farming and countryside programmes.

The Conservatives have pledged to repeal the legislation if returned to government after the next general election.

Stuart Anderson said: "Shropshire is proudly home to more than 3,000 farms. However, Labour’s family farm and business taxes could affect thousands of family farms, including those right here in South Shropshire – making it harder for the next generation to take over and keep our countryside thriving.

"On Farming Action Day, I am proud to renew my support for local farmers and my opposition to these cruel tax hikes. With food prices rising, farms closing, and confidence at rock-bottom, the last thing our rural communities need is another hit to the pocket. The Chancellor must do the right thing and axe the tax."

Shadow Farming Minister Victoria Atkins said: “The Family Farm and Business Tax has been imposed by a Labour Government that has no understanding of rural life or the importance of family farms.

"Now Labour have a chance to accept that they have pushed British Farming into a food and farming emergency with their Family Farm and Business Tax and their other farming failures. Conservatives are on the side of rural communities and will axe Labour's family farm and business tax at the first opportunity. The farmers who work long hours to serve us food every day deserve better. Labour should u-turn and axe their family farm and business tax at the budget."