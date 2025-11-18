News that the Welsh Government has called in a series of poultry planning application in Powys has been welcomed by the Leader of the County Council.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning has written to the county council telling them that 12 planning applications for poultry units have been called in for consideration.

The applications have been the subject of Welsh Government Holding Directives since March 2023 meaning that no decision could be taken by the planning authority.

Powys County Council Leader, Jake Berriman said; “I welcome the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning’s decision to call in these planning applications as it finally brings to an end the uncertainty faced by applicants in simply not knowing how their applications would be treated.

“I recently wrote to the Cabinet Secretary expressing concerns that applications submitted in good faith had been subject to holding directives since March of 2023.

“Some of the applicants who I have spoken to will undoubtedly be disappointed not to have had more positive news, especially as the ongoing planning process will have financial implications for them, but it at least brings a little more clarity.

“I hope the call in signals the end of the very lengthy delays experienced by the applicants, who are no further forward today in diversifying their farm activities, necessary to secure the future of their family farms, than they were two years ago."