Powys farmers can be game changers by donating a lamb to support award-winning project

The Game Change Project at Aberhafesp, near Newtown, provides a practical, outdoor learning environment where young people disengaged from mainstream education can develop the confidence, motivation and skills to grow, thrive and contribute to the local economy.

The project’s newly formed fundraising committee has come up the ‘donate a lamb’ appeal. Five lambs have been donated already.

“Many people don't realise that we support young people from all backgrounds, including the farming community, from across Mid and North West Wales,” said Clare Bound, parent and fundraising committee chair.

One of the project’s farming mums, she has offered to organise all the logistics entailed with lamb transport and movement records.

Sian Roberts, project director, said: “We think this is a fantastic opportunity to promote our cause and raise awareness of issues affecting rural youth, as well as highlighting the hard work and generosity of the farming community.

“We appreciate that it’s a tough time for the farming community but if farmers could donate a lamb to support our work, we would be very grateful. I would be happy to meet farming groups to talk to them about the project and our mission to provide a learning lifeline for disengaged young people.”

The committee is appealing to generous farmers to donate a lamb which will be sold at Aberystwyth Livestock Market by Aled Ellis and Co Ltd Auctioneers on Saturday, November 22.

All the proceeds will go to the project, a not for profit organisation, to support ambitious plans to introduce outreach sessions at other locations and become an accredited training centre.

“This will mean that many more young people in Powys and in other parts of Wales will have the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in an environment which suits their needs,” added Sian.

Anyone willing to donate a lamb or wishing to learn more about The Game Change Project can contact Sian on Tel: 07766 606276 or email: sian@thegamechangeproject.org .