Angela Davies appointed as Non-Executive Director for the Farmers’ Union of Wales

Angela brings a wealth of experience to the role, with more than 25 years in senior and director-level positions across the not-for-profit, charity, and local government sectors.

A qualified accountant with a master’s degree in policy and public administration, she has held leadership roles throughout her career, including as Executive Director at The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC); a major UK membership organisation. There, she had board-level responsibility for finance, governance, and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) compliance, alongside other core operational areas.

Having grown up in a small rural village on the Welsh/Shropshire border near Oswestry, Angela has maintained a lifelong connection to farming and countryside life.

Now living in Wrexham with her husband Martyn, her passion for rural communities continues to shape her work.

Angela began her career in business and accountancy with a local dairy and cheese producer; an experience that gave her valuable insight into the agricultural and food production sectors.

In addition to her role with the FUW, Angela works part-time as Finance Manager for Disability Wales and volunteers as Treasurer of a local sports club in Wrexham.

FUW Group Chief Executive Guto Bebb said: "We’re delighted to welcome Angela to the Board. Her extensive background in finance, governance, and policy, combined with a deep-rooted understanding of rural communities, makes her a strong asset to the Union at a time of significant change in Welsh agriculture."

Angela Davies said: "It’s an honour to join the FUW as a Non-Executive Director at such a crucial time for Welsh agriculture. Having grown up in a rural area, and started my career in local food production, I have always felt closely connected to the farming community.

"I look forward to contributing to the important work the FUW does in supporting farmers and championing rural Wales."