Georgina Synnock and her husband Rae Morgan live and work at Banley Farm and they told Kington Town Council that the situation has become very difficult.

She said they are often unable to move their farm machinery to where it’s needed because of cars on Old Eardisley Road and particularly close to the junction.

Georgina said the one side of the road ‘has now become a car park’ and sometimes they can’t get their machinery out because they know they would not be able to take it back.

She said some of the cars are parked by the park entrance and children coming from the play area are having to cross between cars, which is dangerous.

Hedges along the road are usually cut by machine but she said they had to be done by hand this year because of the cars parked along the road.

Kington County Councillor Terry James said the only thing that could be done is to put double yellow lines some way up the road, maybe with a time limit on it. He said he and the town council had asked for double yellow lines there before and it is supposed to be in the pipeline.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford said: “We are discussing traffic and movements through the town anyway and we could make this area part of that and we could give it some serious consideration and make it part of the proposals for the town.”

Members agreed to defer a discussion on the traffic issues on Old Eardisley Road until the next planning committee meeting.