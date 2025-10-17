Strong store cattle trade at Bishops Castle as Victor wins the silverware

Victor, from S. J. C. Morris & Sons of Whitcott Evan, Clun, took home the silverware for an exceptional pen of Limousin steers which stood out in a keenly contested show, which was judged by to Hazel Coles from Somerset.

“Once again, the show and sale demonstrated Bishops Castle’s reputation as one of the country’s leading centres for quality store cattle,” said auctioneer James F. Evans, a director of Halls.

“There was strong demand, competitive bidding and a buoyant trade throughout the sale as buyers were out in force, reflecting the continued confidence in the store cattle sector.

“Premium prices were achieved across all classes - a credit to the high standard of stock consistently presented by our loyal vendors.”

The sale included 184 steers averaging £2,076 (448p per kilo), 172 heifers averaging £1,952 (442ppk) and five bulls averaging £2,138 (401ppk).

Charolais steers averaged £2,118, topping at £2,420 from D. A. Jones & Co, Llanidloes, with a top price per kilo of 521 achieved by Fernyhough & Fernyhough, Newtown.

Blondes averaged £2,239, peaking at £2,380 from B. O. & C. E. Roberts, Felindre, who also achieved the top 466ppk. Limousins remained in firm demand, averaging £2,098 and selling to £2,560 from J. A .Wood & Sons, Ratlinghope, with a top 521ppk again from Fernyhough & Fernyhough.

Saler steers reached £2,130 (405ppk) from E. D. Roberts, Dolfor, while British Blues saw a top price of £2,620 from C. J. Collins, Worcestershire and a leading 527ppk from Bowen & Bowen, Brooks.

The heifer section followed suit, maintaining a fast trade with several outstanding runs of cattle. British Blues averaged £1,987, topping the section at £2,780 and 712ppk, both from J. A. Wood & Sons, Ratlinghope.

Charolais heifers averaged £1,956, selling to £2,150 and 445ppk from D A. Jones & Co, while Limousins averaged £1,948, reaching £2,680 and 661ppk from J. A. Wood & Sons.

In the bulls section, Limousins averaged £2,138, with a top price of £2,410 from D. E. & R. M. Williams, Llansilin and a top 500ppk from Bowen & Bowen.

Bishops Castle Auction Mart will be hosting the Bishops Castle & District Quality Cattle Association sale of suckled calves on Thursday, October 23.

For entries or enquiries, please contact the auctioneers James F. Evans on Tel: 07581 524381, Jonny Dymond Tel: 07803 412617, Nick Griffiths Tel: 07748 306442, Henry Hyde Tel: 07398 137343, Tom Jerman Tel: 07948 080906 or the Bishops Castle Auction Mart office on Tel: 01588 638639.