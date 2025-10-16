North Shropshire farm in bid to 'save' 12 acres of land from development

The board of directors behind the community-owned Fordhall Farm near Market Drayton are hoping to bring the 12-acre 'Cottage Field' under its control.

While the field has historically been farmed by the Hollins family - Fordhall's tenant farmers - for "generations", the 12-acre patch was not part of the 128-acre plot that was placed into community ownership in 2006.

According to Fordhall Farm, part of the field was rented to the Hollins' on a "short-term tenancy", which ended in September this year.

With the tenancy over, Fordhall Farm says the landowners are hoping to sell the land amid development pressure on local authorities.

A spokesperson for the Community Land Initiative said: "We hoped this time would never come. Unfortunately, it has.

Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton

"Whilst there is no planning permission currently granted, we know this is the landowner’s intention."

The board of directors for the initiative claims that the landowners "will not sell at agricultural rate", leaving them with a potential bill of up to £2,000,000.

In a bid to demonstrate community support and raise funds for the potential purchase of the land, Fordhall Farm's board of directors are appealing for people to sign a petition and donate.

Their appeal continued: "The loss of Cottage Field means a large proportion of our tenants' winter-grazing area is out of reach and the majority of our pig paddocks will have to be relocated.

"[The] outdoor grazing system relies on these fields for out-wintering his 100 per cent pasture-fed livestock.

"Without them, extra pressure has been put on the rest of our land, additional winter fodder is being purchased and Ben [Hollins - tenant farmer] has had to rent other land in the locality (on short-term leases) to be able to maintain his business.

"There is so much that will be put at stake if we lose this field forever. We will no longer be able to hold large community events without the use of this field for car parking.

"All of the community work we do and offer will be at risk if the farm’s viability is compromised and our capacity for building community benefit is limited.

"When Ben and Charlotte are no longer with us, Fordhall will remain in community ownership and will offer another lease to a new farmer entering the industry.

"We need to keep the farmstead whole to ensure there is a viable-sized farm to offer our tenants both now and in the future, whilst supporting the myriad of community projects we run."

Whilst the board is currently focusing on Cottage Field, plans are reportedly being put in place to acquire more land for the farm to provide sustainable livelihoods for future tenant farmers.