Invitations to NFU Cymru Conference 2025 – Welsh Farming: Growing Forward now open

Last year's packed conference

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones will give the opening speech

NFU Cymru is once again inviting members and stakeholders to its popular annual conference to hear insights about the future opportunities and challenges facing Welsh farming in the months and years to come.

The conference - which aligns with the Welsh Farming: Growing Forward theme of the union's 2026 Senedd Election manifesto – will be held on Thursday, November 6 from 9.30am until 4pm at The Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells.

Every year, the event draws in hundreds of attendees owing to its high standard of speakers, and with an exceptional line-up again this year, the union is set for another packed conference.

The event will begin with an opening speech from NFU Cymru President Aled Jones, followed by an address from the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS.

Discussions in the second session will centre on growing the Welsh food sector with Karen Betts OBE, CEO of the Food & Drink Federation and Sarah Bradbury, CEO of the Institute of Grocery Distribution.

The following session will provide delegates with an insight into the European perspective and the EU’s farming policies with Francie Gorman, President of the Irish Farmers’ Association.

After lunch Dr Peter Noy, Director of Food Systems Institute at the University of Nottingham will be leading a session on Building a productive, sustainable and resilient food system.

The final session will see Dr Jac Larner, Lecturer in Politics at Cardiff University provide an insight into the political landscape, specifically looking ahead to the next Senedd.

NFU Cymru Director John Mercer said: “Excitement is building ahead of this year's NFU Cymru Conference which promises to be another insightful event in the context of significant changes within the industry. The conference's reputation has grown exponentially over the last decade, and I'm really pleased that once again we’ve been able to bring together a stellar line-up of speakers bringing insight, commentary and opinion on the issues that matter right now to Welsh farmers, as well as looking into what the future could hold for the industry.

“In anticipation of the demand for places, I'd encourage members to register early to secure their seat. I hope to see lots of you there for what I know will be a great day.”

Members wishing to attend the conference, can register by calling 01982 554200 or emailing nfu.cymru@nfu.org.uk. Alternatively, members can register via the NFU Cymru website.