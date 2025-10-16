NFU Cymru and NFU Mutual are once again on the lookout for an outstanding individual to be crowned Welsh Livestock Champion of the Year – celebrating the passion, dedication and skill that make Wales’ livestock industry world renowned.

Now in its 11th year, the award recognises individuals who live and breathe livestock farming, people who put their heart into caring for their stock, improving their farms and supporting their local rural communities.

The winner will receive a £500 cash prize and a Welsh Royal Crystal trophy, presented at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Llanelwedd on Monday, November 24 2025.

Rob Lewis, Chairman of NFU Cymru’s Livestock Board, who will judge on behalf of NFU Cymru, said: “This award celebrates the very best of Welsh livestock farming – the people who set the bar high when it comes to producing livestock, their knowledge and their pride in what they do. Wales is home to some of the most talented stockmen and women anywhere in the world and this is our chance to recognise them.”

This year’s judges will be looking for someone who shows true stockmanship, dedication to their stock, a positive approach to farming and a passion for the future of the livestock sector in Wales.

Mike Thomas, Builth Wells NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary, who will be judging the award on behalf of NFU Mutual added: “Farming is full of unsung heroes who go above and beyond every single day. This award is about shining a light on those people – the ones who care deeply for their livestock and their land and who set an example for others to follow. NFU Mutual is proud to help celebrate that commitment.

The closing date for entries is Friday, October 31 and the winner will be announced at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells.

If you’d like to nominate someone – or enter yourself - visit the NFU Cymru website to download an application form. Alternatively, you can email Sarah Phillips sarah.phillips@nfu.org.uk or telephone the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.