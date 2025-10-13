Plans to create a first floor balcony at the Young Farmers Club Centre on the Royal Welsh Showground have been approved.

The proposal by applicant Mrs M Jones will include a new roof balcony, including the creation of the first floor over the existing function room.

There will also be new windows to the south gable wall, building restoration and associated works at the Llanelwedd showground site.

The current gross internal floorspace is 441.1 square metres and it will increase to 535.9 square metres once the work is done.

Plans to upgrade the YFC Centre on the showground were originally submitted last December but they were refused on the grounds of insufficient information being provided in terms of ecology impact.

A new application which included a bat survey was then submitted to Powys County Council on July 2.

Powys County Council made a finally approved the application recently.