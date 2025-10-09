Farm wants reservoir the size of eight swimming pools so it can keep growing potatoes for Walkers and Kettle

JRO Griffiths Ltd says it needs a reservoir the size of more than eight Olympic-size swimming pools to irrigate farm land at Rodington, near Shrewsbury.

Planning agent Richard Corbett, of Roger Parry & Partners, has told planners that “there is a clear and growing need, both nationally and regionally, [to] ensure the proper storage of water resources”.

“Doing so not only supports environmental sustainability but also enhances the productivity and resilience of agricultural land.

“By supporting more efficient water use and storage, the proposal will contribute positively to climate change mitigation and environmental protection, while also strengthening the long-term viability of the farming enterprise.”

The site of the proposed reservoir as shown on Telford & Wrekin Council's planning portal

The agent has told planners at Telford & Wrekin Council that the business mainly focuses on growing potatoes in rotation with a variety of cereal crops.

“Current operations include growing over 23,000 tonnes of potatoes for Walkers Crisps and 4,000 tonnes of potatoes for Kettle Foods, which in total is grown over a total of 4,000 acres of farmland,” the agent says.

Planners have been told that the 4m-deep reservoir will fill naturally through collection of rainwater.

The business is also looking into the possibility of taking water from the River Tern during the winter, which would “reduce pressure” on the watercourse during the summer months.

The developer says the plan qualifies as permitted development but has asked planners to determine whether prior approval is necessary.

The 4m-deep reservoir would have a capacity of 20,500 cubic metres. An Olympic-size swimming pool has a volume of 2,500 cubic metres.

Full details of the plan can be seen on the Telford & Wrekin Council planning website (reference number TWC/2025/0669).