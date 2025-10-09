Engineer and tractor enthusiast appointed new vintage chairman for the Newport Show

The Newport and District Agricultural Society has announced the appointment of Stewart Dicks as the new vintage section chairman for the Newport Show.

Born and raised in Northamptonshire, Stewart’s passion for agricultural machinery began at an early age.

By 13, he was already gaining hands-on experience working weekends and school holidays on a small dairy farm, and later, as a harvest student on a large, mixed estate in Bedfordshire.

After completing his A-Levels, Stewart pursued a degree in Agricultural Engineering at Silsoe College before beginning his professional career at AGCO, working in the Massey Ferguson factory at Banner Lane, Coventry, as part of the cab design team developing the MF 4300 series.

Following four years at AGCO, Stewart joined JCB, relocating to Staffordshire to take on several cab design projects.

He went on to lead design for the 406–409 compact wheeled loading shovels and later the Fastrac cab, including the all-new designs for the 7000, 8000, 4000, and most recently, the newly revealed 6000 Series Fastrac tractors.

After a brief return to AGCO in 2008, where he worked on the concept designs for the Fendt Katana forage harvester and Fendt Ideal 10T combine cab, Stewart rejoined JCB, progressing to engineering manager with design responsibility for the Fastrac, Wheeled Loading Shovel, and TM cabs.

A standout career highlight was his collaboration with Guy Martin on the world’s fastest tractor TV project, where he designed and oversaw the FIA-approved cab and roll cage for the 150mph machine.

Outside of work, Stewart lives near Eccleshall with his wife Elizabeth. A passionate competition ploughman, he competes in the European Reversible Class with his NH tractor and KV match plough and enjoys tinkering with his 1986 Ford 6610 SQ tractor. He’s also a dedicated Hyrox competitor and lifelong supporter of the Northampton Saints rugby club.

Speaking about the new role, Stewart said: “I’m really looking forward to taking on the role of vintage chairman at the Newport Show.

"It’s an event I’ve loved attending with my 6610 for many years, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to give something back, continuing the excellent work that Stuart Phillips has done over the years.”

The Newport Show looks forward to benefiting from Stewart’s extensive engineering expertise and lifelong enthusiasm for vintage and modern agricultural machinery.

Next year's Newport Show will take place on Saturday, July 11.