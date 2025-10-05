'This isn't the end for us!' Campaigners vow to battle on to save a Shropshire organic farm as deadline to find £800k passes

Babbinswood Farm near Oswestry was hoping to become owned by the community. Babbinswood Farm Community Benefit Society (CBS) was set up in a bid to raise £800,000, but the money had to be raised last month.

Despite raising £130,000 since it launched its campaign in February it has not reached its £800,000-£1.5 million target. The funds were needed by September 30 to avoid the land at Whittington being put onto the open market.

Now the society is calling on its 600 members and other supporters to battle on and continue raising funds until the end of the year in the hope that all or part of the land will still be available after it has been on the market.

Supporters of the farm at a recent meeting

Barbara Jones, the landowner, is still strongly in favour of community ownership but financial necessity means she is now looking at offers from other parties.

Community benefit society director Patricia Gibbons said that more than £10,000 had been raised in just one week as the September deadline approached.

“We have raised nearly £130,000 so far through pure people power, and that community is continuing to grow every day,” she said. “But we have now reached the point at which the vendor can no longer promise to give the CBS first refusal on buying the land. The landowner has waited a long time to facilitate the community purchase, and we are so grateful, but she can't wait forever.

“This isn't the end for us. We are going to keep fundraising for as long as we can to save as much land as we can,” she added.

Directors also held the CBS’ first annual general meeting this week where members reinforced their belief that organic land should be held in community hands rather than lost to the whims of the market or political expediency.

“We want to give people a hopeful place that they know they can come to and trust that the living world is being looked after, and we know that this is possible and desperately needed,” said Patricia.

Further information on the fundraising and community shares is available on the website www.babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk or by emailing future@babbinswoodfarmcbs.org.uk.

See the fundraiser here: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/save-babbinswood-farm.

Learn more about the farm at www.babbinswoodfarm.co.uk.