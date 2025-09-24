Third case of bluetongue virus in Shropshire confirmed at county farm

The discovery of bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) in a ewe in Shropshire was confirmed this week by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Bluetongue is a disease caused by infection with bluetongue virus, a virus primarily spread by biting midges.

It does not affect people or food safety, but outbreaks can result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

The virus can affect sheep, cattle, deer and goats, along with camelids like llamas and alpacas

Two cattle in Shropshire were found to be infected with the virus on September 17, followed by two more on September 19. The latest case was confirmed on Monday (September 22).

It means that the total number of BTV-3 cases in Great Britain since July 2025 is 60, all cases have been in England.