Bridgnorth young farmers host evening to invite more youths to muck in at club

Bridgnorth Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) is inviting new faces to join their vibrant community at a New Members Evening tonight (Monday), at 7.30pm at Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

Josh Barratt from the club said: “The evening is open to anyone aged 10–28, and you don’t have to be a farmer to get involved. We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of activities, from social events and competitions to charity work and community projects.”

Founded in 1928, Bridgnorth YFC is celebrating its 97th year in 2025, making it one of the oldest in the Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers.

Over the decades it has provided countless opportunities for young people to make friends, learn new skills, and play an active role in rural life.

The club regularly takes part in county and national competitions, charity fundraisers, and social outings. From tug-of-war and stock judging to theatre performances and quiz nights, there’s something for everyone.

The New Members Evening will give prospective members the chance to meet current members, learn more about the club, and see firsthand what being part of Young Farmers is all about.

For more information, search for Bridgnorth Young Farmers on social media or come along on the night to find out how you can get involved in a club with almost a century of history and a strong community spirit.