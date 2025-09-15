Ledbury-based Haygrove was reacting to the dismissal by a planning inspector of its appeal against Herefordshire Council’s refusal of permission for polytunnels and worker caravans at its Mahollam Road, Huntington farm near the Welsh border.

“Polytunnels have been part of Huntington landscape for over 25 years,” the company said in a statement.

“Our recent application was to add two fields to the five which have had permission for many years, to protect organic blueberries and an exciting new cherry variety, both already producing,” it said.

“Without covers, good fruit is periodically destroyed by weather – as this year with hail – meaning Britain imports more instead of feeding itself. An unwise national situation given the clear climate projections.”

Following the dismissal of its appeal, the firm will now also remove the on-site worker caravans, of which it had installed ten of a planned 18 alongside one of the fields.

Instead, “We will continue bussing staff daily from Ledbury, though this increases traffic and carbon,” it said.

“It is ironic that a council claiming to prioritise the environment makes decisions that damage food supply, sustainability and local economy,” the firm’s statement added.

“Let’s hope historians in 100 years don’t look back and say, ‘that was the time they put their view ahead of their food’.”

The NFU’s Herefordshire county adviser and horticulture lead Ali Parker agreed that polytunnels “are a vital part of the good news story that is soft fruit and horticulture production in Herefordshire and across the country as they allow crops to thrive protecting them from rainfall and poor weather”.

Produce grown in Herefordshire “can play an important role” in delivering the aim of the Government’s food strategy, published in July, to enable everyone to “access healthy, affordable, and proudly British food”, she added.

“We need to see planning policies in place that encourage confidence, investment and growth for family farms in Herefordshire and beyond, which remain vital for food production, food security, communities and countryside,” Ms Parker said.

Herefordshire Council was approached for comment. It earlier confirmed it was “considering the appropriate course of enforcement action” at the farm following the planning inspector’s ruling.



