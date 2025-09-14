The Sustainable Farming Scheme commences on January 1 2026, and marks the most significant change to agricultural policy in Wales in generations.

The FUW has subsequently organised a comprehensive series of events across Wales to ensure farmers are fully equipped to navigate the changes and challenges ahead.

The roadshow will start in Brecon and Radnorshire at the FUW Pavilion, Builth Wells, on September 23 at 7pm, then it will move to the Elephant and Castle in Newtown, Montgomeryshire on September 24 at 7.30pm.

The roadshow will then travel to Anglesey, Dolgellau Rugby Club in Meirionnydd on September 30 at 7.30pm, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire Market on October 1 at 7.30pm, Ruthin Farmers Auction in Denbigh and Flint on October 6 at 7.30pm, Aberaeron Rugby Club in Ceredigion on October 7 at 7.30pm, Caernarfon, Gwent, and finally Glamorgan

The roadshow, which is open to all farmers and land managers, will focus on providing clear and practical guidance on key aspects of the SFS. This will include an explanation of the new payment structure, the accompanying eligibility and the FUW’s expectations of the Scheme.

Presented by the FUW’s Policy Team and local County Officers, the events will provide farmers with an opportunity to ask questions about the Scheme, the transition process and the way in which the historic Basic Payment (BPS) will be tapered.

The roadshow will also provide an opportunity for the FUW to outline its own support services to support farmers with the new Scheme. This will draw on the Union’s seven decades of experience supporting Welsh farmers; building on its team of expert staff and local office network.

FUW President, Ian Rickman said: "The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and it's understandable that many farmers will have questions about the future.

This Scheme will be different to what we have historically considered as direct farm support or subsidies. Over recent years the FUW has left no stone unturned in fighting for a scheme that works for our members and Welsh farmers. With farmers at a crossroads, this roadshow will provide an opportunity to understand the options available to them whether they choose to enter the SFS or continue on a tapering Basic Payment. This is a chance for farmers to ask questions and gain a clearer understanding of what the future could look like for their businesses."

FUW Group Chief Executive, Guto Bebb added: “As the FUW celebrates its 70th anniversary we pride ourselves on a longstanding reputation for supporting our members across Wales.

"As well as focusing on the new Scheme, these events will provide an opportunity to outline the hands-on assistance our dedicated teams can offer to support farming businesses. From understanding the new rules to completing necessary paperwork, the FUW’s local offices and experienced staff puts us in a unique position to support farmers whether they opt to transition towards the SFS, or continue with a tapering BPS.”

FUW Head of Policy, Gareth Parry concluded: “Over recent years, FUW officials and staff have invested a remarkable amount of resources into lobbying and challenging the Welsh Government to try and secure a workable Scheme for the future of our thriving, sustainable family farms and food production across Wales.

"In the past year alone, we have attended more than 60 meetings, totalling over 300 hours of negotiations. This has resulted in key wins for Welsh farmers, including a reduction in the number of Universal Actions, key exemptions for tenants and the removal of the unworkable 10% tree cover Scheme Rule.

"From Anglesey to Monmouthshire, Pembrokeshire to Clwyd, this roadshow will provide farmers with in-depth insight into the options and support available to them."

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with FUW staff and local branch officials, as well as to network with other farmers in their area.