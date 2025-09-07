The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has teamed up with NatWest Cymru to seek nominations for its esteemed Outstanding Service to the Welsh Dairy Industry Award.

This is your chance to shine a spotlight on someone within the dairy sector who has truly gone above and beyond.

This prestigious award celebrates a person who has not only contributed significantly to the development of the Welsh dairy sector but has also become a key part of its community.

The winner will be publicly announced and honoured with the award presentation at the Welsh Dairy Show on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at the United Counties Showground in Nantyci, Carmarthen.

Previous winners of the prestigious award include, Peter Rees of Llandovery, a former college lecturer and leading figurehead within Wales’ land-based and dairy sectors, and Wales Animal Health and Welfare Framework Chair, Stephen James of Gelliolau farm, Clunderwen, who won the award in 2024.

Opening the nominations process for the FUW/NatWest Cymru Outstanding Service to the Welsh Dairy Industry Award, FUW Carmarthen County Executive Officer, David Waters said: “This award provides a terrific opportunity to recognise the hard work, dedication, and innovation of individuals who have helped shape the industry for the better. We’re particularly delighted to have teamed up with NatWest Cymru this year, with their support helping us give this award the profile it deserves.

"There are many worthy individuals in Wales who deserve this award, and the nominations we have received in the past have been fantastic. If you know someone who has driven progress, fostered community, and become an integral part of the Welsh dairy landscape, don't hesitate to nominate them today for this deserving honour."

Dai Miles, FUW Deputy President and a former winner of the award in 2021, added: "The dairy industry is a crucial part of Wales’ agricultural fabric, and a significant contributor to the Welsh economy.

"Every day individuals go above and beyond to safeguard and champion the sector. This award therefore serves as a fantastic opportunity to publicly celebrate and honour those unsung heroes who are the very backbone of our industry.”

Rhys Williams, Director, Commercial Banking at NatWest Swansea & West Wales said: “NatWest Cymru is delighted and proud to support this highly prestigious award. The agricultural sector is key to NatWest Cymru and is well supported by a dedicated team of locally based Relationship Managers to help our customers and the sector thrive.”

Nominations should be in the form of a letter or citation giving full details of the work and achievements of the nominee and need to be emailed to FUW Carmarthen by e-mail: carmarthen@fuw.org.uk or sent by post to FUW Carmarthen, Suite 10 Second Floor West, Tŷ Myrddin, Old Station Road, Carmarthen, SA31 1LP by Friday October 10 2025.