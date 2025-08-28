The award seeks to champion dedicated, committed and enthusiastic dairy stock managers from across Wales. This year’s winner will receive £500 and a Welsh slate engraved cheese board.

Jonathan Wilkinson, NFU Cymru Dairy Board Chairman, who will be judging on behalf of the union, said: “As a dairy farmer, I am very passionate about the agricultural industry and championing those individuals who go the extra mile to ensure they have happy, healthy cows is important.

“The award aims to recognise the key role that a good dairy stockperson plays in a successful dairy enterprise and the Welsh dairy industry as a whole.

Potential award winners will be judged on their care and management of the herd, the breeding programme, their handling skills, their involvement in the dairy enterprise and their knowledge of the dairy industry in Wales.

“I would urge you all to nominate a dairy farmer or manager in your area who you believe deserves to be recognised for their work within the industry.”

The closing date for entries is Friday, September 26 and the winner will be announced at this year’s Welsh Dairy Show at the United Counties Showground, Carmarthen, on Tuesday October 28 2025.

Rhys Williams, NFU Cymru / NFU Mutual Group Secretary for Llandeilo, who will be judging on behalf of NFU Mutual, said: “The quality of stockmanship is a major factor in determining the success of any dairy enterprise. We have some superb stock people involved in the dairy industry in Wales and I am confident that this will be a keenly contested competition and one which NFU Mutual is pleased to support as the leading farming insurer.”

For more information regarding the award please visit the NFU Cymru website where you can complete an application form. Alternatively, you can email sarah.phillips@nfu.org.uk or call the NFU Cymru office on 01982 554200.