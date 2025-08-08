Shropshire teenager in the running for a Young British Farming award

Isla Arrell, aged 15, has been nominated as a finalist in the Young Handler of the Year (senior aged 11-17 years) category.

Isla, who farms in Northwood, near the Welsh border, is working towards her GCSEs but that does not stop her caring for and training her Holstein and Jersey cows, as well as helping to train younger farmers in her local Holstein Club.

Isla Arrell

A member of the Jersey Cattle Society, Isla first started showing when she was just four, and in the last 10 years her greatest supporters and mentors have been her parents, her mum Jane and father Phil.

Isla is no stranger to awards

In the last few years, Isla has won several awards for her handling and had success winning Champion Calf with Barbie, both qualifying for the All Britain where Isla came 5th in handling and Barbie 2nd in her class.

The 2025 awards ceremony will be held at Cannon Hall Farm and hosted by farmer and content creator Tom Pemberton. The awards feature eight categories, including four new ones for 2025, and are dedicated to recognising the remarkable contributions of young people to British farming.

The Young British Farming Awards, sponsored by Massey Feeds, Harpers Feeds, and Lantra, and supported by Brooksby College, celebrate the next generation of talent in the agricultural industry.