Shropshire farm duo celebrate nearly a century in the agriculture industry

Colin Harding and Medwyn Evans from RVW Pugh Ltd were both presented with the prestigious Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s (RWAS) long service medal.

Both Colin and Medwyn were presented with their awards at the Royal Welsh Show last month.

This much-coveted medal is awarded to individuals who have served more than 40 years consecutively in the agricultural industry with no more than three employers.

Colin was awarded for 49 years, and Medwyn 47 years, totaling 96 years' combined experience in the agricultural dealership industry. Both are very well-known and respected members of the RVW Pugh team at the head office in Churchstoke.

Both Colin and Medwyn started their careers within an agricultural dealership environment back in the 1970s at Shukers, a Massey Ferguson dealer. Medwyn joined RVW Pugh as parts manager in 2000 from Willis Brothers, the previous Massey Ferguson dealer for the area. He can still recite most filter parts numbers across the decades from memory.

Colin and Medwyn

Colin joined RVW Pugh as an area sales rep in 2007 after the closure of FH Burgess. He has been a familiar face at Oswestry and Welshpool markets and local shows over the years, always ready to share an anecdote from the industry.

Andrew Purnell, sales director for RVW Pugh, who nominated them both for their awards said: "Colin and Medwyn have a wealth of knowledge and are well-liked by both customers and staff throughout the area. I’m very pleased that they have been recognised for their service to the agricultural industry, and are an inspiration to us all."

Robert Pugh, firm owner, commented on the award recognition. He said: "It has been a pleasure to work with Colin and Medwyn, they have seen the industry, and indeed our business, navigate huge change over the last 20 years alone. They are both incredibly loyal staff members, committed to the organisation and good fun at the Christmas parties!"