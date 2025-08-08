'Food security should be prioritised' - MP questions Government assessment of the 'Family Farm Tax'

South Shropshire, MP Stuart Anderson has reinstated calls for the 'family farm tax' to be abolished, saying it will hurt agricultural businesses that are "asset-rich but cash-poor".

From April 2026, a 20 per cent inheritance tax rate will be levied on agricultural assets worth more than £1 million - which were previously exempt.

On July 21, the Government published its impact assessment of the move which said reforms are expected to result in around 2,000 estates across the UK paying more Inheritance Tax in 2026 to 2027 than they would previously have been liable to pay.

The National Farmers Union Day of Unity in Telford earlier this year

For 2026 to 2027, the Government said this represents 0.3 per cent of all UK estates and 4.5 per cent of taxpaying estates.

Furthermore, it added that changes to Inheritance Tax reliefs are "not expected to have a material impact on food security."

But, Mr Anderson has thrown this into question. The NFU recently published findings from research by CBI economics who have estimated that changes to agricultural property relief and business property relief could lead to 208,500 job losses from family businesses and across their supply chains by the end of this Parliament.

The MP for South Shropshire said a record number of farms have been forced to close this year, and claimed that families are worse off, spending more on food and drink.

"Food prices are surging in Britain, resulting in higher grocery bills for hard-working families in south Shropshire and beyond," the Conservative MP said.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson has called for the 'family farm tax' to be scrapped

"At the same time, the Government has published its plans to viciously withdraw vital support for family farms that have been handed down from generation to generation for centuries.

"Now, the latest figures reveal that more than 6,000 farm businesses have closed ahead of next year's tax raid, with the Government claiming reduced food production can be offset by imports from abroad.

"We no longer live in an era where trading routes are secure and trading partners stable. We must become much more independent. That's why food security should be prioritised as an essential part of national resilience."