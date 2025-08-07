Dairy machinery and tractors available at 'extensive' farm dispersal sale near Telford
An "extensive" dispersal sale of agricultural machinery from a modern Shropshire dairy farm is to be held near Telford later this month.
A range of machinery from a dairy farm is being sold by Halls auctioneers on behalf of S. M. Gilman & Partners at Abbey Farm, near Lilleshall, on Saturday, August 23.
The sale, which will be held both live and on the MartEye online auction platform, will include a range of dairy machinery and equipment including a 2024 Fendt 720 Vario tractor and a 2023 Fendt 728 Vario tractor - both still within the manufacturer's warranty.
Also included are a wide range of trailers, mowers, drills, ploughs, harrows and other implements.
A recent dispersal sale conducted by the auctioneers in Oswestry sold 178 lots to 115 different buyers from all corners of the UK and Ireland.
It was the largest ever conducted by Halls, and saw sales exceed £2m.
The Abbey Farm sale will open at 10.30am with workshop equipment. The machinery, including tractors and trailers, will follow at 11am. A catalogue is available to download from Halls’ website: hallsgb.com.
For more information, phone Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620 or email market@hallsgb.com.