Farmers views sought for research into rural policing

They are being led by Rural Criminologist Dr Kreseda Smith from Harper Adams University, with the next to be held on the University campus on Tuesday.

Dr Smith said: “I am conducting research to explore the factors that influence how rural and farming communities feel about their interactions with the police and the wider criminal justice system.

“I am hosting a number of focus groups across Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire, and am looking for participants to join these focus groups and provide their thoughts on the issues surrounding rural confidence in the police based on their own experiences.”

Dr Smith is Director of the wider Rural Resilience Research Group at Harper Adams, which examines emerging risks to food chain resilience, such as rural crime, and her latest research follows similar studies looking at the issue as well as its effect on farmers’ mental health.

Groups have already been set up for Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire, with further events planned in Warwickshire in the near future – and Dr Smith hopes that, ultimately, her findings can help shape decision makers’ thoughts on the issue.

She added: “Focus group participants will have the chance to help input into the recommendations that I create based on the focus group discussions across all areas.

“These will be a visual mapping of the key concepts discussed by focus group participants, and a policy brief with recommendations for practice and policy based on the discussions.

“The people I speak to will have the opportunity to feedback on these documents to ensure that I accurately represent the concerns, worries, and experiences of those who take part.”

The Shropshire focus group session will be at Harper Adams University, TF10 8NB between 2.30pm and 4pm.

In Herefordshire, sessions will be held on June 9 between 11am and noon at Stoke Lacy Village Hall, HR7 4HG and between 2pm and 3pm at Bad Harvest Barn, HR2 9PX.

The Worcestershire groups will be on July 7 between 11am and noon and NFU Mutual Redditch, B97 6RB and between 2pm and 3pm at NFU Mutual Pershore, WR10 2TA.

If you would like to attend any of these Focus Groups, please email Dr Smith at kresedasmith@harper-adams.ac.uk to register your interest, and for more information.