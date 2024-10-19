Shropshire Farming Talk: Unlocking new opportunities

A top priority is boosting the supply of new homes in England to hit the Government's ambitious target of 1.5 million homes – equivalent to 300,000 new homes annually.

For landowners and farmers, these changes could prove highly advantageous, as the anticipated rise in demand for land is likely to drive up values, offering significant financial benefits.

The surge in new housing development creates more opportunities for converting traditional farm buildings as planning regulations become more accommodating.

A number of changes have therefore recently been made in relation to the re-use of agricultural buildings.

Under Permitted Development, the conversion of agricultural buildings to commercial use (Class R) has increased from 500m2 to 1,000m2 and landowners will also be able to convert to a wider range of uses.

Currently, we’re working with a Cheshire-based client on an exciting project converting Grade II Listed buildings into high-spec commercial units in a beautiful rural setting. Tenants will be able to enjoy a brand-new working area which is custom designed and built with all the physiological advantages of working in the countryside.

This development highlights the importance of adapting to economic changes while ensuring Estates are managed efficiently, effectively and profitably.

Each Estate we manage is unique, not only in its enterprises but also in its management approach.

Our focus is on addressing the individual needs of each client, particularly in these times of fluctuating commodity prices and changes in government and planning policy.

We are always looking to optimise Estate operations, including exploring planning and development opportunities.

Farmers and landowners may find value in exploring ways to ensure the sustainability of their businesses, whether through expanding existing operations or diversifying into new ventures.

Alternative revenue streams, such as repurposing redundant farm buildings, could offer opportunities to maintain and even enhance profitability.

Harriet Jones is an Associate Partner of Barbers Rural