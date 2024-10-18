Halls auctioneer Jonny Dymond described the entry as “one of the finest yards of store cattle offered anywhere in the country this autumn”.

“The trade was on fire with quality cattle from the first to the final pen,” he said.

“They were a credit to all the vendors to whom we are very grateful for their support.”

A pre-sale show, judged by Hazel Coles from Somerset, saw the Tom Gittins Cup, for the best pen of four or more cattle, presented by Halls’ chairman Allen Gittins to S. J. C. Morris & Sons, of Whitcott Evan, Clun for five, 475 kilo pure Limousin steers which sold for £1,710.

Runner up in the steers were four, 420 kilo, pure Limousins from J. A. Wood & Sons, Kinnerton which sold for £1,550.

Heifers section winner was a pen of six, 415 kilo Limousins form J. A. Wood & Sons which sold for £1,490 and runner-up was a pen of five, 445 kilo pure Limousins from E. H. Pennie & Son, Llandyssil, Montgomery which sold for £1,500.

Twenty pens of steers sold for in excess of £1,670 to a peak of £2,240 or 324p per kilo for a 17-month-old British Blue from E. H. Pennie & Son.

The same vendor achieved the top priced heifer with a 12-month-old red roan Limousin cross which sold for £2,900. A British Ble cross heifer from the same home achieved £2,500.

Four pens of British Blue cross heifers from Messrs J. A. Wood & Sons broke the £2,000 barrier, with their best a 12-month-old, 494 kilo heifer selling for £2,150. Particularly noteworthy was a six-month-old heifer at £2,000 from this run.

Messrs E. & S. Lewis of Old Hall, Llanidloes saw £1,920 or 436p per kilo for a black Limousin cross heifer and a beauty from G. & M. & A. Jones of Cefn Dre, Llanfair Caereinion achieved £1,765 or 301p per kilo.

Heifers sold to £2,900 and averaged £1,412.81 with prices peaking at 558p per kilo and averaging 318.73p per kilo. Steers sold to £2,240, averaging £1,525.77 and peaked at 381.80p per kilo with an average of 326p per kilo.