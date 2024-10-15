Star athlete Adele backs Hybu Cig Cymru campaign

Welsh red meat promotion body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) have partnered with Nicoll, originally from Welshpool, to emphasize the importance of iron in the diet and highlight Welsh lamb and beef as key sources of that.

International athlete Adele, who competes for Birchfield Harriers in Birmingham, competes in both bobsleigh and shot put and is eager to educate other females and younger audiences on the importance of a healthy, balanced diet.

She said: “Having been raised in rural mid-Wales, I’ve seen first-hand how Welsh Lamb is sustainably reared in unique, untouched landscapes.

"Premium quality Welsh Lamb is reared using traditional farming techniques, which ensures the highest possible standards from farm to fork, and that’s why I’m passionate about supporting local produce.”

Date from the HCC said over three-quarters of women aged 19-64 are falling short of the recommended daily amount of iron with 25 per cent affected by low-iron intake.

Philippa Gill, HCC’s Campaigns Executive, said: “We are delighted to be working with Adelé to highlight the importance of iron in the diet and, in particular, how Welsh red meat can play a positive role in achieving a healthy and balanced diet.

"As an international athlete, Adelé is a strong advocate for healthy diets and lifestyles and a great role model to young females in particular who require a higher level of iron in their diets; we are very pleased she has been able to work with us on this important campaign.”