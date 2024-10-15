16th century Welsh border farm with huge potential on market for £1.5 million

On offer as a whole or in lots through agents Halls, The Hully at Tybroughton, between Whitchurch and Malpas, is a substantial black and white, period farmhouse with potential for comprehensive refurbishment.

Boasting a wealth of charm and character, the handsome farmhouse has been improved recently, but there is still scope for extensive refurbishment, according to the purchaser’s own tastes.

The accommodation extends to around 4,000 sq ft and provides, on the ground floor, a central gabled porch, three reception rooms, a large kitchen/breakfast room, boot room, utility room and shower room.

There are six first floor bedrooms, a bathroom and separate WC, all accessed from primary and secondary staircases, while a third staircase provides access to a substantial bedroom above the kitchen.

Attractive, period features are compliment by a modern oil-fired central heating system. There are extensive lawned gardens to the front of the farmhouse and a separate access for vehicles.

The Hully is approached from a quiet country lane through an attractive courtyard to the rear of the farmhouse which is surrounded on three sides by the traditional farm buildings.

The traditional, brick-built farm buildings are set around a U-shaped, cobbled courtyard and extend to around 11,000 sq ft. They possess huge potential for conversion into residential accommodation, subject to planning consent, or for adaptation to equestrian or commercial usage.

The modern farm buildings include a portal framed, loose housing shed with an adjoining Dutch barn.

A small paddock, extending to around 2.5 acres, lies adjacent to the gardens and continues to the side of the farm buildings.

The main block of land lies across the country lane and is divided into five enclosures of high quality, productive and mostly level arable land. This land would also be ideal for the grazing of all kinds of livestock, including horses.

Viewing is by appointment, by calling 01691 622602.