Shropshire Farming Talk: With Steve Barker of the GWCT

It was produced and directed by the American Tom Opre.

It was such a privilege to visit such an amazing venue by kind invitation of the Hill-Trevor family.

Guests arrived and disembarked to walk the Brynkinalt driveway enthralled by the magic of the Hall and its setting overlooking the deep Ceiriog river valley.

Inside we were treated to fabulous feast of canapes concocted by Loulou Cooke with meat donated by ‘Willo Game.’ served in the Great Hallway, another magical setting.

The entertainment began with 90 plus people sat in front of a huge screen in the lounge and Iain Hill-Trevor giving us the fascinating story of Brynkinalt past and present.

Then, lights out for the thought provoking film, giving a disturbing insight into the future of rural Scotland and its Uplands, making us think there could almost be a civil war betwixt the true countrymen and the so-called modernist city hierarchy.

It was a very balanced film but worryingly with little conclusion.

But behold we had the absolute expert in our audience!

Ian Coghill author of that wonderful book ‘Moorland Matters'.

He ably gave to us a great sum up of the film leaving us with a much clearer picture to take home with us.

All in all a great social occasion enjoyed by all.

Little did we know on that lovely evening that we were about to get the wettest September on record creating havoc for all farmers and those working in the countryside.

It was not very encouraging with the previous October being a record as well.

Let’s pray this one goes better.

Steve Barker, Chairman, Shropshire GWCT