Lifetime achievement award for CAAV secretary

Jeremy Moody collected the honour at the Farmers Weekly Awards 2024 where he was praised for playing a key role in shaping agricultural policy and law for more than 30 years.

Mr Moody has a vast knowledge of legislation and practice relating to rural and agricultural business.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by Harper Adams University in 2008 and was made an Honorary Fellow by the Royal Agricultural University at Cirencester last year.

“Jeremy is recognised for his encyclopaedic knowledge, strategic thinking, practical approach and dedication to educating future professionals,” said Shaun Groom, general manager at Merlo UK.

“He has had a profound impact on agricultural policy and law, with his contributions earning him widespread respect throughout the industry.”

Mr Moody started his career by studying philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, before working as a land agent assisting Richard Carter Jonas. He was advisory and policy director at the Tenant Farmers Association for nine years until securing the Agricultural Tenancies Act 1995.

He has been secretary and adviser to the CAAV since 1995 and has been pivotal in producing practical guidance and advice for the government and professionals working in the farming and rural sector.

Martin Hall, President of the CAAV, said: “Jeremy was deservedly recognised for his huge contribution to the agricultural sector throughout his distinguished career. His influence and knowledge are valued not only by us in the profession but by those in government, the civil service, other representative bodies and the educational sector, to mention only a few.”

Mr Moody is currently working on a new campaign, Route to Rural, designed to attract new entrants to the sector.

“At the CAAV, we have more Fellows, and more people in training, than ever before,” he said. “But the vast breadth of professional advice required in the rural sector means all members are busy as demand outstrips supply. It is so important to attract and welcome the next generation of professionals. I hope that this campaign will be the start of many bright careers.”

Of the award, he added: “This award is a tremendous honour, coming from those involved in rural land and business during the most fascinating time of change the profession has seen, and farmers need the best advice that can be given. Farming is a precious world and this is a very special award to me.”