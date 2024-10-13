Shropshire Farming Talk: Regenerative agriculture – the new or old normal

It is changing the focus of land use and how the many competing demands on land are balanced.

Food production, though important and recently identified as a public good by the Prime Minister, is one of many demands on land.

Whilst there are calls to increase the amount of land used for housing, woodland, and renewable energy generation as well as increasing food production to feed a growing population, the amount of land we have available to do this on will remain largely the same.

To accommodate all these uses, change is needed.