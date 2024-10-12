Report: Farmers face 'significant cash flow challenges' following winter harvest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In a report by The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), analysts have warned that winter crops have suffered variable yields due to the record wet weather.

The AHDB's sixth and final report for the 2024/25 season, based on a survey from farmers across the UK, used data from the Met Office to highlight how dry weather towards the beginning of harvest gave way to frustrating delays towards the end.

Helen Plant, AHDB Senior Analyst (Cereals & Oilseeds), said: “Despite being planted later than usual, spring crops generally fared much better than winter crops, which had a very tough start with the second wettest August through February since 1837, when records began.”

She said while weather conditions were favourable during much of the 2024 wheat harvest, progress slowed down in September as rain and humid conditions led to interruptions.

Average wheat yields are estimated to be down 7 per cent on average across the UK.

Meanwhile, oat yields in the UK were just 2 per cent below the five-year average, while oilseed rape yields have been variable from region to region and are down 8 per cent on average, and Barlet is reported to be down 3 per cent on the five-year average level across the UK

Helen Plant added: “It is evident just how variable yields are from region-to-region, farm-to-farm, and field-to-field. This is not surprising given the unusual weather we have experienced, but the larger drop in yields for some businesses will pose significant cash flow challenges.

“With harvest complete attention is now turning to establishing the 2025 crop. Many will be eager to get winter cereals in the ground considering last year’s extremely wet autumn and winter conditions.”

The report comes as Shropshire farmers are reporting their worst harvest in a generation due to weather conditions, and others have appealed for more government help due to the challenges of the year.

The full ADHB report can be found at: ahdb.org.uk/cereals-oilseeds/gb-harvest-progress