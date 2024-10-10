West Midlands farmers and landowners warned of event risks amid rising safety concerns

“Autumn and winter events are a great way to bring communities together, but they can draw large crowds and carry serious risks that landowners must address,” said Freddie Hamilton-Russell of insurance broker Lycetts. “Ensuring adequate insurance and safety measures are in place is crucial to avoiding costly claims.”

Fire hazards from bonfires and fireworks were highlighted by Mr Hamilton-Russell as one of the biggest risks.

“Farms with dry crops and hay bales are particularly vulnerable to fire,” he warned. “Without proper supervision and safety protocols, festive gatherings can endanger both property and lives.”

He pointed out the public liability risks posed by accidents, such as slips on muddy paths, incidents during activities such as pumpkin carving or vehicle damage in unmarked parking areas – all of which can result in significant compensation claims.

Mr Hamilton-Russell stressed the importance of reviewing insurance cover to ensure it fully addresses the full range of planned activities.

Livestock, he noted, can also present challenges.

“If animals are not adequately fenced off, they may interact with visitors, leading to potential injuries or escapes,” he said.

In addition, temporary event structures, such as marquees and stages, as well as seasonal decorations, are vulnerable to damage from high winds or vandalism. Mr Hamilton-Russell urged landowners to ensure all structures are securely installed and adequately insured.

He also emphasised the importance of event organisers and landowners obtaining permission from local authorities, who will consider a range of factors from disturbance to neighbours and traffic congestion to fire hazards and water supply.

“Moreover, visitor safety is paramount,” he added. “For events involving bonfires or fireworks, precautions should include creating firebreaks, keeping water or fire extinguishers nearby and having a responsible person overseeing the fire.

“Event spaces, walkways and parking areas should be clearly marked and well-lit to minimise the risk of accidents. Temporary structures should be securely installed and landowners should monitor weather conditions closely, with contingency plans in place for storms or high winds.”

Mr Hamilton-Russell further advised landowners and event organisers to be fully aware of all insurance terms and conditions.

“Adhering to these requirements and ensuring that all parties involved are informed of any restrictions is vital,” he stressed. “Taking these precautions will help safeguard both the landowner and the local community from unexpected incidents.”