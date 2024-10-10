The network has been set up by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)’s Cereals & Oilseeds team with the need for independent information frequently raised by farmers, especially to help them diversify income.

Following on-farm trial design principles, each of the champions is establishing a cover crop ahead of various cash crops for harvest 2025.

The champions include Charlie Copley, of Reaseheath College Farm, Cheshire. Charlie will use various cover crop mixes and compare them with overwinter stubble. The trial will underpin discussions with students about the use of cover crops to improve soil health after a maize crop.

Supported by AHDB, the champions will record core measurements and observations to help assess the impact of their varied approaches. Each champion will chart their unique journey during the 2024/25 growing season via the AHDB website and social media channels.

First pioneered in the US, cover crop champions tackle the complexity associated with cover cropping and share their experiences with other farmers.

Ana Reynolds, Head of Sustainable Farming and Research at AHDB, said: “Cover crops can have many environmental, soil, crop and economic benefits. The best approach will depend on the farm’s objectives and how well the cover crop fits into the system.

“The champions will use a common trial protocol and document their approaches – from the mixes used to the way cover crops are established, grown and terminated. By sharing their successes and failures, we want to help other farmers on their cover crop journeys, build on the work at our Strategic Cereal Farms and inform the development of decision support tools.”

Each champion will follow AHDB’s five steps to cover crop success – identifying the aims and objectives, growing a few options, including controls, where possible, monitoring and recording progress, evaluating the response and responding to the evidence.