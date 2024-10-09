Shropshire Farming Talk: A shift brings challenges, particularly for foot health

However, the shift brings challenges, particularly for foot health.

Standing on concrete and prolonged exposure to slurry increase the risk of cattle lameness.

Regular foot trimming, mobility scoring, and foot bathing are crucial preventative measures.

Weekly or fortnightly mobility checks enable early detection of lameness, while well-maintained foot baths help prevent conditions like Digital Dermatitis.

Collaborating with foot trimmers and vets ensures the herd stays healthy and productive throughout the winter.

Preventing lameness requires a proactive approach, including regular foot trimming, consistent mobility scoring, and an effective foot bathing program.

Mobility scoring should be done weekly or fortnightly to catch issues early, allowing for timely treatment. Foot baths, especially for conditions like Digital Dermatitis, should be placed in well-lit, clean areas near the milking parlour and used frequently.

Baths must be at least two cow strides long, with a 12cm solution depth for full hoof coverage. Proper care during winter housing helps reduce the impact of lameness on both dairy and beef herds.

Tailored foot care programs, designed in consultation with professional trimmers, are crucial for maintaining herd health, productivity, and longevity. The winter period provides an ideal opportunity to refine these practices and improve the overall well-being of cattle.

Cattle lameness can result in significant economic losses for farmers due to reduced milk production, fertility issues, and increased veterinary costs. These losses can quickly add up, making prevention far more cost-effective than treating the condition after it has developed.

By implementing regular foot trimming, mobility scoring, and effective foot bathing during winter housing, farmers can reduce the incidence of lameness, improving the overall productivity, longevity, and well-being of their herd while avoiding the substantial financial impact that comes with untreated lameness.

by Nick Challenor, owner of ND Challenor Professional Livestock Services.