'We are at a critical moment for county farms' appeal to the chancellor for help in the budget

Rory Lay, who farms at Wolverley, near Wem and who sits on the NFU regional crops board representing the county, said Shropshire farmer confidence was low, following an exceptionally challenging year not helped by the poor weather, market volatility and high costs.

He said: “We have had some terrible weather with rain on saturated ground making already difficult conditions even worse and some are still facing tough times as they look to bring crops in.

“There have been problems for all with planting and growing this year and the end of harvest for us signalled the chance to start afresh, but it’s not looking very good at the moment. We are facing a long autumn and winter.

“For livestock farmers the health and welfare of our herds and flocks is always the top priority and animals will need to be brought in early and this will add extra cost pressures to family farms.”

He said farmers in the region need the “right policies” from the government to help them cope with the challenges.

“I do think we are at a critical moment for county farms and those across the Midlands, which is why the right policies are needed to help address the many food production challenges being experienced,” he said.

“The Autumn Budget is due to be announced on October 30 and the government has to get this right, we need a commitment on the agriculture budget as it is there to deliver policy and help maintain food security and help us continue to support and bolster the environment.

“We need that investment as that will build farmer confidence– these farms are essential for our food and drink sector that is worth £148 billion and employs more than four million people across the country.”