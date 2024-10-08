Productive South Cheshire organic farm has guide price of £1.95 million

Crabtree Farm, Crabtree Lane, Cuddington, near Malpas is on offer with leading regional agents Halls and comprises a period farmhouse with four bedrooms, an extensive range of modern and traditional farm buildings and nearly 116 acres of top quality grass and arable land.

There is also a separate range of traditional brick barns which have full planning consent – due to expire on December 13 this year - for conversion to two dwellings.

In addition, there is an adjoining brick storage building, a Dutch barn, yard and 0.61 acres of grass and curtilage.

This productive farm enjoys a peaceful and convenient location just two miles from Malpas and 16 miles from Chester. Registered organic since 1997, the farm supported a dairy herd until 2006 when it switched to a suckler herd.

Richard Bennion and his family have farmed at Crabtree Farm since the 1940s and it has been managed in a traditional, low input manner in recent years.

The charming farmhouse, which has scope for selective modernisation, has a reception hall, a fitted kitchen/breakfast room, living, reception and dining rooms and a cloakroom on the ground floor.

A staircase leads from the entrance hall to four bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

The farmhouse is surrounded on three sides by extensive lawned gardens, which extend to three quarters of an acre. The gardens comprise a patio, attractive pond, native trees, including fruit varieties, shrubs, a large vegetable patch bordered by fruit bushes and a brick garden store.

Set around a cobbled and concrete yard, the farm buildings comprise an L-shaped traditional brick range, which has potential for other usages, subject to planning consent, cubicle sheds, a Dutch barn and cattle sheds.

Mostly level land of medium loam surrounds the farmstead in two blocks and provides excellent silage yields. Around 40 acres adjoining Wrexham Road has grown arable crops.

Allen Gittins, chairman of Halls, said: “Farms such as this rarely come on the market in this area, so it should be noted by farmers, those with equestrian interests and those just looking for a first-class country residence with land in such a sought after and scenic rural setting.”.

Viewing is by appointment with Fiona Nicholas on 01743 450700.