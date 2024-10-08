Call to give careful consideration to copper supplements, says Nettex's Emily

The use of supplements is an obvious solution, but one that should be carefully considered rather than relied on as a catch all, suggests Nettex’s Emily Hall.

“Mineral deficiencies are a potential problem this year because of soil leaching caused by flooding and poor weather earlier in the year. Copper deficiency, in particular, can lead to swayback and therefore poor performance in lambs and ewes” she said.

To help fill the void, a mineral drench or bolus is recommended. However, Mrs Hall recommends that farmers discuss with their vet the best way to determine the copper status of their flock before supplementing with copper.