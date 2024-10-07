Farming Talk: Proposed changes to the 2024 NPPF – Why landowners should act now

These proposed changes aim to accelerate housing delivery, emphasise sustainability, and provide flexibility for land use, creating new opportunities for landowners to consider promoting their land for development.

Key Proposed Changes to the 2024 NPPF

1. Increased Flexibility in Housing Delivery:

The 2024 NPPF proposals are set to further reduce restrictions on housing development, particularly in areas facing high demand. Local authorities are being urged to approve more land for housing, potentially bringing previously unconsidered land into play in both urban and rural areas, giving landowners wider scope for development opportunities.

2. Review of Protected Land and Green Belt:

While protecting the Green Belt remains a priority, the 2024 proposals suggest that authorities can explore boundary adjustments under ‘exceptional circumstances.’ This flexibility could unlock potential for development that previously seemed unlikely.

3. Sustainability and Environmental Focus:

With the growing emphasis on tackling climate change, the proposed changes include stronger guidance on sustainability, biodiversity, and carbon reduction. Land that meets these environmental criteria could become highly attractive to land promoters, especially as councils prioritise eco-friendly developments.

4. Brownfield and Greenfield Sites:

Although the preference remains for developing brownfield sites, the 2024 NPPF proposals recognise the need for greenfield development in areas where housing demand is particularly acute. This could make underutilised rural and agricultural land more appealing for development.

Why It’s Important to Review Land Now

The proposed changes to the NPPF highlight the need for landowners to act quickly and evaluate their land for potential promotion through their local plans. With local authorities facing increased pressure to meet housing targets, land previously considered unsuitable may now align with new planning policies.

Promoting land through the planning process can be a costly exercise and come with significant risk. To maximise value without risking significant sums of monies, an Option or Promotion agreement can be entered into with developers and/or promoters.

For landowners, engaging with developers and/or promoters offers several advantages:

Expertise in Planning: Promoters understand the intricacies of the NPPF and local planning policies, helping to secure planning permission.

Cost-Effectiveness: They cover the costs of promoting the land, including planning applications and legal fees, reducing financial risk.

Maximising Value: Once planning permission is secured, the value of the land can increase significantly, with the landowner benefiting from a share of the uplift in value.

The proposed changes to the NPPF can present new opportunities for landowners to unlock the development potential of their land, giving the opportunity of turning underutilised land into a valuable asset as the planning landscape evolves.

To discuss the development potential of your land in the short to medium term, please contact Charlotte Shepherd on 01743 271697 email charlotte.shepherd@berrys.uk.com.

by Charlotte Shepherd, of Berrys