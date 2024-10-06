Royal Welsh Show 2024 was a real global affair, data shows

Visitors from 29 different countries signed in at the International Centre, including those from the Philippines, Cuba, Brazil, Bahamas, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the USA and various European countries.

Among the distinguished international visitors was a delegation from the Falkland Islands, underscoring the deep historical ties and shared heritage between the islands and Wales.

The Falkland Islands has a unique connection to Wales, with many residents tracing their ancestry back to Welsh settlers. The delegation, comprising farmers, agricultural experts and community leaders, was keen to share their unique farming practices shaped by the islands' challenging climate and terrain.

One of the highlights was a presentation on sustainable sheep farming, a significant industry in both regions.

The exchange of ideas on breeding practices, animal welfare and environmental sustainability provided valuable lessons for both the Falkland Islanders and Welsh farmers.

During the presentation, a delegation of Girl Guides gave an interesting insight into teenage life on the Falklands. The Guides teamed up with Girlguides Cymru to volunteered at the show.

Another fascinating addition to the international contingent was Billy Hughes, a Welsh speaker from Gaiman, a small town in Argentina’s Chubut Province, known for its vibrant Welsh community.

Gaiman is one of the most important hubs of Y Wladfa, the Welsh settlement in Patagonia, established in the late 19th century by Welsh emigrants seeking a new life in South America.

Billy and his wife, Gladys, who had travelled over 12,000 kilometres to attend both the Royal Welsh Show and the National Eisteddfod at Pontypridd, served as a living testament to the enduring bond between Wales and Patagonia.

A delegation from the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society built on the already close relationship with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS).

The RWAS was keen to emphasise the importance of international collaboration in addressing the current challenges facing the agricultural sector. The show provided a global platform for discussions on climate change, food security and adoption of new technologies.