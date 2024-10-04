James Evans, the Conservative Senedd Member for Brecon and Radnorshire was criticised by council leader Liberal Democrat Councillor James Gibson-Watt at a council meeting on Thursday, October 3.

Mr Evans had issued a press release in August where he said it was a “shame” to see that the Liberal Democrats had started to “dismantle” the county farms estate.

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “I can’t let it pass, as portfolio holder for the county farms estate, I am very concerned about the rumours and misinformation that is being bandied about the council’s intentions for its county farms estate.”

Cllr Gibson-Watts told councillors that on Mr Evans website he had published a press release with the headline: “PCC (Powys County Council) decision to sell county farm estate a blow to young farmers.”

Cllr Gibson-Watt said: “I find that a wholly irresponsible thing to say because it isn’t true.

“These statements are being made by people who really should know better and its creating a great deal of anxiety, unhappiness and concern among our tenants which is quite understandable, they are concerned about their future.”

He added that there is a cross party working group which is chaired by Plaid Cymru’s Councillor Gary Mitchell and is looking at the options for the estate.

Cllr Gibson–Watt said: “I’m determined that whatever decision is made on the future of the estate, this will be done on a consensus basis across the council.”

In his press release from August 8, Mr Evans pointed out that a county farm in Llanfyllin had just been sold off been sold off.

He also said that the council has an annual £10 million sales target which “could mean” many more county farms being put at risk.

Mr Evans said: “It’s a shame to see that the Lib Dems have started to dismantle the county farm estate in Powys.

“Our county farms offer a fantastic opportunity for young people looking to get into the agricultural industry.

“During my time in the council, I sat on the farms panel and saw first-hand how it helped many enthusiastic young people who eagerly want to work in the industry.”

Mr Evans was elected as a Powys County Councillor for the Gwernyfed ward in 2017.

He served in the Independent/Conservative Cabinet in various roles before standing down in November 2020 to pursue a new job outside of the council.

However, he was soon selected to stand as the Conservative candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire and was elected to the Senedd at the election in May 2021.

Mr Evans has been contacted for further comment.

For over a year the county farms estate has been a hot topic at the council.

In September 2023, a decision was taken in secret by the Liberal Democrat/Labour cabinet to sell 218 acres of the council’s farm estate at the village of Leighton near Welshpool.

The buyers were believed to be Welshpool based waste and recycling firm; Potters who were said to be willing to offer £5 million for the land.

The decision caused uproar amongst opposition councillors.

The deal was called in for scrutiny by the Economy, Residents and Communities committee a year ago – and despite calls for the meeting to be held in public, the probe took place in secret.