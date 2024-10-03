Shropshire Farming Talk: All set for 80th birthday celebrations

It's great to see members take on new roles within their clubs and the county committees.

As the new young farmer year starts, the next few months are very busy, with Shropshire YFC celebrating our 80th year.

We are holding a dinner and dance at Ludlow racecourse on Saturday, October 19 and amazingly, we have sold out in record time.

We can’t wait for a great evening celebrating what Shropshire YFC means to our community with past and present members in attendance.

On Saturday, October 26, we have the Shropshire YFC AGM at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall at 7.30pm, where Max Porter will officially hands over the reins to me.

It's very exciting! It’s been great to support Max in his fantastic year.

He is a big act to follow but I am really looking forward to taking on the role and giving back to organisation that has given me so much.

We have lots of exciting county events coming up over the winter months, including our carol service on Thursday, December 5and Illuminated Tractor run with RABI and our SFYFC craft fair on Sunday, December 15.

Before those, on Thursday, November 7, we have our Rural Careers Fair, to be held at Shrewsbury Livestock market by kind permission of Halls from 6pm to 9.30pm.

We have over 24 local agricultural and food businesses signed up to attend, and waiting on a few more to confirm. These range from food, agricultural engineering, land agency, crop science, animal science, vets and more.

We also have a series of careers talks throughout the evening. See our Facebook page for timings of the talks and the list of businesses.

The evening is open to everyone, from those at school looking at what they want to do or work experience, college, University, graduate jobs or a career change, new challenge or just to have a look. All are welcome!

We would also like to wish a few of our Shropshire members the best of luck at the National YFC Achiever Awards on Saturday, November 2. Whittington and Oswestry YFC have been shortlisted for the Community Spirit Award, Max Porter, has been shortlisted for the Aspiring Rural Leader and Millie Evans, Brown Clee YFC, has been shortlisted for the New Member Award. They’re all so deserving of these awards and we’re right behind them and look forward to supporting them at the awards evening.

If you want to keep up to date on our latest news and events, follow our Facebook or Instagram pages – @ShropshireYFC and if you would love to join your local YFC, please visit www.sfyfc.org.uk or contact our County Office on 01743 442880.

by Millie Preece, County Vice Chairman of Shropshire Young Farmers 2023-24.