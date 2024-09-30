Shropshire Farming Talk: Feeding the mycorrhizal fungi

They assist in root development because of their symbiotic relationship with crop roots, allowing soil nutrients to be absorbed.

In return, the fungi receive carbon molecules from the plant.

As attention continues to turn towards soil health and sustainability, ensuring that the mycorrhizal fungi are functioning well can bring benefits to both areas. And that’s where farmers can intervene.

Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi (AMF) is a granule, combined with plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) that can be added to seed mixtures.