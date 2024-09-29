'Trust and respect were key to farmer relationships': Retiring Mike bids farewell after 50 years in the agricultural industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fifty years after laying his first spanner on a KUHN machine, salesman Mike Wilding is retiring from preparing, selling and fixing machinery.

Mike started his career in agricultural engineering for Ludlow dealer FH Burgess before moving into sales.

A week’s work experience was enough to convince the dealer to hire Mike on a permanent basis in September 1974 – immediately after he left school.

After 14 years preparing and servicing machinery, while building strong relationships with many local farmers, he progressed into sales in 1988.

“I’d started selling and getting prices for people when I was servicing machines," he recalls.

"My boss at the time said I should start selling permanently so I took the opportunity and was given an Austin Metro to travel between farms. At the time, 2.4m power harrows and two drum mowers were popular, along with grass harrows as it is a mixed farming area.”

When FH Burgess ceased trading in 1994, Mike had the luxury of three job opportunities with local dealers.

He eventually joined Teme Valley Tractors (TVT), who offered him the right package to be part of the Wigmore depot.

“I have always wanted to do the right deal for the farmers and the dealer, which meant I wanted a basic wage without being commission-based," he said.

"Over the years I have found trust and respect between the farmers and I are the main qualities to a successful relationship. Agriculture has changed hugely during my time, but these values are still so important for selling machinery.”

Throughout Mike’s sales career of 36 years, he has seen an increasing shift towards technology on machinery.

Mike Wilding has spent his 50-year career servicing and selling KUHN machinery

KUHN power harrow combi drills, round balers, tedders, rakes and mowers have all been in high demand along with feeding wagons and bedding machines.

However, the demand for the humble haybob which, back in the 1970s and 1980s, Mike and TVT could retail more than 30 units annually, has slowed with 2024 being the first year they haven’t sold one.

KUHN machinery has always been favoured locally for its longevity, which was highlighted by a recent trade-in.

“Around 1974, I remember having to PDI a 2.4m power harrow for a Mr Jones at Sparchford Farm, near Ludlow racecourse," Mike said.

"And just recently we have taken this very machine as a trade-in. His son now runs the farm and wanted to upgrade to a 3m power harrow combi drill for improved output.

"The old power harrow was traded in as part of the deal and has worked every year since it went onto farm. It even had a piggyback frame made for a drill to establish cereal crops, so it has worked hard during its life.

“It’s a 50-year-old machine and it was only back in TVT’s yard for a couple of months following the trade-in before another local farmer bought it for some light work. It shows the quality of the KUHN machinery and how well built it is.”

Mike retires in the coming weeks but is still preparing quotes and retailing machines right up until his final day.

However, he won’t be slowing up too much once he leaves and said: “I have a dozen vintage tractors and several conventional balers to keep me busy and I’m hoping to build a shed for them all to live in.

"This year I made 1440 bales locally from my own land and a bit of contracting for local people, which I will carry on doing. I also enjoy motorsport, and my daughter is involved in off-road rallying, so I take a keen interest in the races she enters.

"I’d like to thank KUHN UK, area sales manager Dave Rose, TVT and all the staff, and all my customers for their support, business and friendship."