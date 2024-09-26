Involving 685 farms in total, across the country, Soil Association Exchange has worked with 12 industry partners to be able to assess nearly 240,000 hectares of UK farmland in this first-of-its-kind assessment.

Lead partner, Lloyds Banking Group, the largest financier of UK agriculture has funded over 550 farmers, including those in the Midlands, to be involved in the groundbreaking Soil Association Exchange environmental baselining study.

Two reports provide a clear roadmap for improving soil health, reducing carbon emissions, and supporting biodiversity, outlining the pathway for the UK agricultural industry to adopt to achieve sustainability and profitability, in tandem.

Joseph Gridley, CEO of Soil Association Exchange, said: “Farmers are on the frontline of climate change and biodiversity loss, but they are also key to the solution. Every farm is different, so support is essential to help farmers navigate the complexities of sustainable farming. Our goal is to empower farmers with the tools they need to make positive changes for their businesses, their communities, and the environment while still producing high quality, nutritious food."

Lee Reeves

“From our research and the quantity and breadth of farms audited in the study, the need to adopt environmental measurement at scale is clear. Baselining UK farms with a common methodology provides a route forwards and addresses the real risk of inaction and scepticism in collating data.”

Mr Gridley added: “Our approach also offers farmers confidence to make informed decisions; balancing environmental sustainability with profitability, ensuring farmers have the tools and guidance they need to access the funding needed to support their transition.”

Lee Reeves, UK Head of Agriculture at Lloyds Bank, said: “The partnership between Lloyds Banking Group and the Soil Association Exchange is the most ambitious of its kind, focusing on a holistic view of farming’s environmental impact.

"Our reports showcase the opportunity to deliver actionable insights that help farmers improve practices to become more resilient, while also securing long-term profit.Sustainable farming is not just about reducing environmental impact – it’s about securing the future of the entire UK farming and food supply chain.

"Farmers need consistent support, reliable data, and financial incentives to make this transition successful."

Mr Reeves added: "These reports set out a clear, data-driven pathway towards sustainable farming and a blueprint for environmental measurement that could be adopted more widely, giving UK farmers the confidence to thrive long-term, both economically and environmentally.”

To further address the challenges identified a new cross-supply chain model is being piloted to reward farmers for sustainable practices, a scheme which also forms part of the 10-year partnership between Soil Association Exchange and Lloyds Banking Group.

With a working name of ‘Exchange Market’, the pilot will pool funding from a range of supply chain businesses, making payments to farmers over sustained periods to support them in transitioning to more sustainable practices.

Environmental outcomes will be monitored and verified using the Soil Association Exchange platform, allowing those supply chain partners to evidence impact and progress towards Scope 3 reductions.

Sam Watson-Jones, from Shropshire, is among those to feature as a case study in the report by Lloyds.

You can find the full reports at www.soilassociationexchange.com and lloydsbankinggroup.com