Who deserves a Countryside Alliance Award in Shropshire? MP urges residents to nominate local businesses

Helen Morgan is encouraging people to nominate services for next year's Countryside Alliance Awards - nicknamed the 'Rural Oscars - which were set up to support and promote rural communities.

The awards celebrate those going the extra mile and "individuals who make significant contributions to the countryside" to ensure that rural Britain's food and farming industry, small businesses, traditional skills, forward-thinking enterprises and wider community can flourish.

Categories for the awards include the 'Local Food Award', 'Village shop/ Post Office Award', 'Rural Enterprise Award', 'Butcher Award', and 'Rural Pub Award'.

Last year, the White Lion community pub in Ash Magna near Whitchurch claimed the 'Rural Pub Award' and attended a reception in the House of Lords to collect their prize.

Meanwhile, across the border in Powys, Izzy's Butchers was commended and given the Clarissa Dickson Wright Award during this year's Countryside Alliance Awards. The award "centres on Clarissa Dickson Wright's belief in campaigning, educating and support for our farmers and producers".

North Shropshire MP, Morgan, has urged residents to nominate Shropshire businesses for next year's 'Rural Oscars'.

She said: "These awards are an excellent way to promote the local businesses in North Shropshire who are working hard to keep the rural economy thriving.

"Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition, that's why I'm asking everyone to please get involved and nominate today.

"North Shropshire has seen businesses like the White Lion community pub in Ash win before, and I was delighted to meet them down in Parliament. Here's hoping we can bring another Rural Oscar home this year!"

Nominations for the 2025 Countryside Alliance Awards are open and can be made on the Countryside Alliance's website.