Harper Adams honours duo for work in agricultural industry

Awards has been presented to TR Kesevan, the Group President of major international tractor manufacturer TAFE, and to George Dunn, the Chief Executive Officer of the Tenant Farmers Association.

Mr Kesevan was recognised for his substantial contributions and extensive expertise in the agricultural and engineering sector, including his influence on industry, academic excellence, and a commitment to advancing agricultural productivity.

Mr Dunn received his award in recognition of exceptional dedication and significant contributions to the tenant farming sector and broader agricultural community. His extensive career demonstrates a profound commitment to advocating for tenant farmers, promoting their interests, and raising awareness of their challenges.

The speakers at this year’s ceremonies were Amie Burke and Hakeem Ojo.

Amie graduated from Harper Adams in 2010 and has spent 15 years working in the agriculture sector, from banking to business improvement - across the whole supply chain.

After four years travelling internationally helping clients with their sustainability goals, Amie took a role with AHDB to focus on people sustainability in UK farming.

As a passionate LGBTQ+ member, Amie takes her knowledge and emotional intelligence to deliver insight, best practice and a reverse mentoring programme for FMCG industry; helping to inspire change and support businesses to create inclusive workplaces where everyone can thrive.

Hakeem Ojo, MSc International Agri-Business and Food Chain Management, Board Apprentice, The Farming Community Network

Since he graduated in 2020, Hakeem has held a variety of roles within the UK agricultural, food, and retail sectors.

He is currently a member of the buying and procurement team at a leading food manufacturing company.

Hakeem is also the co-founder of Integrated Aerial Precision, a Nigerian agri-tech drone company and is honoured as one of the “20 Talents in Their 20s” by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport UK (CILT) and a McDonald’s Breaking Barriers Scholar.